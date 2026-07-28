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28.07.2026 16:45:00

Prediction: ASML Stock Is Going to $3,000 in 3 Years

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important semiconductor companies in the world, as it manufactures advanced chipmaking equipment that's used by foundries and memory companies to fabricate cutting-edge chips.ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines help customers produce chips with high transistor density, resulting in higher computing power and lower power consumption. These leading-edge chips are 7 nanometers (nm) or smaller. It is worth noting that chip designers and consumer electronics companies have been using advanced 5nm and 3nm process nodes to fabricate chips deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, smartphones, personal computers (PCs), and even gaming consoles.As ASML is the only manufacturer of EUV lithography machines, it is witnessing solid demand for its products. The company released its second-quarter results earlier this month, and they clearly indicate that it is poised to deliver years of solid growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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