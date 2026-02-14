Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
14.02.2026 18:15:00
Prediction: ASML's Stock Price Will Hit $2,000 by This Time
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important companies in the global semiconductor supply chain. It has a monopoly in advanced chipmaking equipment manufactured using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, the technology that enables chipmakers and foundries to print chips sized 7 nanometers (nm) or smaller.Chips manufactured using these advanced process nodes are more powerful and power-efficient, as they pack more transistors into a smaller area. As a result, these advanced chips are now powering key artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as data centers, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs). Not surprisingly, demand for ASML's machines has been increasing rapidly, driven primarily by robust spending on AI data centers.This explains why investors have been buying ASML stock hand over fist of late. The semiconductor stock has shot up by 96% in the past six months. Importantly, it has room to run higher from current levels even after its terrific rally. Let's see why that's likely to be the case and check how fast each share of ASML could be worth $2,000.
