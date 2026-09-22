AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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22.09.2026 12:10:00

Prediction: AST SpaceMobile Will Be the Best-Performing Space Stock of 2027

The space industry could be entering a new growth phase, and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of the most interesting companies to watch. With its satellite network expanding and direct-to-device service increasingly a reality, AST has several major catalysts ahead. If those catalysts play out, the stock could distinguish itself as one of the sector's top performers heading into 2027.

For years, AST has largely been a prove-it story, centered on whether it can launch enough satellites to deliver meaningful cellular coverage and turn that technology into a viable business. The company is already clearing many of those hurdles.

AST has successfully launched its next-generation BlueBird satellites, including three in August, bringing the total number of BlueBird spacecraft launched to 13.

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AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A- 53,70 -0,37% AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-

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