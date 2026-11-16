Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Could Use Its $377.4 Billion of Cash to Buy This Monopoly Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Next

Over the last year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) has become a surprising participant in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Under CEO Greg Abel, the investment conglomerate has expanded its investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), signaling that certain technology companies can fit Berkshire's portfolio criteria.

Berkshire ended September with roughly $377.4 billion in cash and Treasury bills, providing more than enough financial flexibility for future investments. My prediction is ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) could become Berkshire's next AI stock.

While ASML doesn't look like a traditional Warren Buffett investment on the surface, its monopoly-like market position, pricing power, and predictable cash flow make it a compelling candidate.

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