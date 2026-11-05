Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Stock Tops $700 a Share Before the End of 2030

Any prediction about a stock's future price should be taken with a grain of salt. This one is no exception. Still, while past performance is no guarantee of future results, history is a reasonable indication of what the future likely holds, particularly when the underpinnings of that performance remain in place.

With that as the backdrop, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) could arguably reach a price of $700 before the end of 2030, when Greg Abel wraps up his fifth full year as the company's CEO.

You likely know it as a collection of hand-picked blue chips, and it is that to be sure. Berkshire's currently holding Coca-Cola, Alphabet, and oil giant Chevron, just to name a few. Not all of them beat the market, but plenty of them do.

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