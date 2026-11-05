Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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05.11.2026 15:45:00
Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Stock Tops $700 a Share Before the End of 2030
Any prediction about a stock's future price should be taken with a grain of salt. This one is no exception. Still, while past performance is no guarantee of future results, history is a reasonable indication of what the future likely holds, particularly when the underpinnings of that performance remain in place.
With that as the backdrop, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) could arguably reach a price of $700 before the end of 2030, when Greg Abel wraps up his fifth full year as the company's CEO.
You likely know it as a collection of hand-picked blue chips, and it is that to be sure. Berkshire's currently holding Coca-Cola, Alphabet, and oil giant Chevron, just to name a few. Not all of them beat the market, but plenty of them do.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|767 000,00
|0,39%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|512,30
|0,57%
|Top's Inc. Registered Shs
|1 122,00
|0,00%
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