Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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28.07.2026 14:00:00
Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Will Add This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Its Portfolio Before the End of 2026
Greg Abel took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO this year, and over the past 12 months, there have been many notable changes to the company's holdings. Macy's, Delta Air Lines, and even tech giant Alphabet are new holdings. While Warren Buffett remains a big part of the business and says he initiated the move to buy Alphabet, there may still be more changes to come in Berkshire's portfolio under Abel.With Buffett no longer CEO, it also opens the possibility for another tech-focused deal for Berkshire to pursue: buying Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares. Here's why I think it will happen before the end of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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