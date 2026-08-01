Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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01.08.2026 10:11:00
Prediction: Bloom Energy Doubles Its Revenue Again by 2029. Here's the Math.
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) delivered one of the week's most striking earnings reports. On Tuesday, the fuel cell maker posted record second-quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion -- a range whose midpoint is double the company's 2025 revenue.Bloom builds solid-oxide fuel cell systems that generate electricity on-site, which lets a data center start drawing power without waiting years for a grid connection. That product has put the company in the middle of the AI (artificial intelligence) build-out, and the numbers now reflect it.So here's my prediction: Bloom doubles its revenue again (from about $4 billion this year to about $8 billion) by the end of 2029. That sounds aggressive after a stock run as hot as this one. But the arithmetic says otherwise. Let's walk through it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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