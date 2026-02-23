Broadcom Aktie

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

23.02.2026 18:00:00

Prediction: Broadcom Stock Will Reach $450 By the End of the Year

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the more popular tech stocks right now. Its products are surging in popularity, and can be seen as a viable alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's a monster of a company to compete against, but Broadcom is succeeding thanks to its custom-designed AI chips.Although Broadcom's stock is about $330 right now, I think it could reach $450 by the end of the year. That's about a 36% upside -- easily a market-crushing stock. So, how can Broadcom dominate 2026? Simple. It just needs to keep doing what it has been doing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
