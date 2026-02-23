Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
23.02.2026 18:00:00
Prediction: Broadcom Stock Will Reach $450 By the End of the Year
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the more popular tech stocks right now. Its products are surging in popularity, and can be seen as a viable alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That's a monster of a company to compete against, but Broadcom is succeeding thanks to its custom-designed AI chips.Although Broadcom's stock is about $330 right now, I think it could reach $450 by the end of the year. That's about a 36% upside -- easily a market-crushing stock. So, how can Broadcom dominate 2026? Simple. It just needs to keep doing what it has been doing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!