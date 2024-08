Prediction: Buffett's Decision to Offload Apple and Bank of America Stock Could Pay Off In Spades. Here's Why.

One of the bigger storylines in financial headlines as of late revolves around some big moves made by Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett.According to Berkshire's latest quarterly earnings filing, the investment firm sold nearly half its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Considering Apple is Berkshire's largest position by a wide margin, seeing such a significant sale of the stock warrants some attention.On top of that, a series of recent Form 4 filings revealed that Berkshire also offloaded a good chunk of one of its favorite dividend stocks, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool