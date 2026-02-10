Renewable Aktie
WKN DE: A0RN4Q / ISIN: US75971W2052
|
10.02.2026 16:05:00
Prediction: Buying Brookfield Renewable Today Could Set You Up for Life
If Hollywood remade The Graduate today, the film's famous lines by Mr. McGuire to Benjamin would likely have a different ending. Today's dialog would probably go something like, "I just want to say one word to you. Just one word...Power." That's because the world needs a tremendous amount of new power-generating capacity to support the transition to electric vehicles, operate new automated industrial manufacturing facilities, and support power-hungry AI data centers. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is a global leader in operating and developing clean power assets. That puts the company in a strong position to generate supercharged total returns for its investors. It drives my view that an investment in the leading renewable energy stock could set you up for life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
