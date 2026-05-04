Enbridge Aktie
WKN: 885427 / ISIN: CA29250N1050
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04.05.2026 04:15:00
Prediction: Buying Enbridge Today Could Set You Up for Life
I bought Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) in 2021 and have added to my position a couple of times since then. As a dividend investor, the most obvious draw is the North American midstream giant's lofty yield of 5.1%, well above the broader market's 1.1%. However, there is so much more to like about this energy business, which I expect to provide me with a reliable passive income stream for the rest of my life. Enbridge is an energy stock, but it is really better viewed as a service provider. It owns the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. It charges its customers fees for using its assets. That allows the company to sidestep commodity risk, with energy demand far more important to Enbridge's results than oil prices. Given the importance of energy to the modern world, the volume flowing through Enbridge's system tends to be strong throughout the entire energy cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Enbridge Inc.
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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12.02.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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06.11.25
|Ausblick: Enbridge stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Enbridge Inc.
|46,95
|-0,42%