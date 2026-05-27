ON Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057
|
27.05.2026 15:50:00
Prediction: Buying ON Semiconductor Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life
It's time to revisit the investment case for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON). The stock is up 114% year to date as I write, and many of the factors that made it a top stock to buy for 2026 remain in place today. However, valuations still matter, so is ON Semiconductor still a great stock for long-term investors? I think the answer is yes, and here's why.The company's silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power and sensing chips make it a leading player in the electrification of the economy. SiC and GaN possess properties that make them ideal for use in high-voltage and high-switching applications.Going into 2026, the case for buying the stock was based on the near-term catalyst of the company passing an inflection point in both its automotive (electric vehicles, or EVs) and industrial end markets (such as factory automation). In addition, the company has a small but rapidly growing exposure to data centers (revenue up 30% sequentially in the first quarter), not least through its partnership with Nvidia to create chips for a new high-voltage class of AI data centers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.
|
26.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Börse New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier ON Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ON Semiconductor von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)