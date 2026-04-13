Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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13.04.2026 11:43:00
Prediction: Buying This Biotech Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life
Some things are inherently risky. Feeding a bear while camping and texting while driving come to mind. So does investing in biotech stocks. However, not every biotech stock is super-risky. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a rising star in the biotech world that has successfully navigated the riskiest period for small drugmakers. Its shares have skyrocketed more than 120% over the last 12 months. I predict that buying this biotech stock today just might set you up for life.Mirum already markets three therapies. Livmarli is approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), both rare genetic liver diseases. Ctexli is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of another rare metabolic disorder, Cerebrotendinous Xanthomatosis (CTX). Cholbam is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of Bile Acid Synthesis Disorders (BASD). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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