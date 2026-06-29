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30.06.2026 00:05:00
Prediction: Buying This Industrial Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life
Brady (NYSE: BRC) represents exactly the kind of boring stock that many investors buy, almost forget about, and then periodically look at, only to find it has delivered excellent long-term returns. It will suit relatively conservative investors seeking a stock with good upside potential and limited downside risk.Brady is a company that provides printing, labeling, and ID products. For an example of its solutions, consider a manufacturing plant that needs its machinery and cabling labeled to facilitate easy servicing, perhaps via virtual reality. Another highly topical use is labeling in highly complex AI data centers (an activity actually representing 20% of its Americas and Asia sales). In both cases, the ability to quickly identify assets is crucial in quickly servicing them and reducing downtime.It's an easy-to-overlook, but essential, part of the industrial economy, and it supports the first two of the three reasons to buy the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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