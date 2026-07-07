|
07.07.2026 03:05:00
Prediction: Buying This Space Economy Stock Could Help Set You Up for Life
The space economy has become a reality. According to Morgan Stanley, the global space industry could exceed $1 trillion in value by 2040. Given the vast potential for space infrastructure, that growth could continue for decades to come. Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, recently went public in a blockbuster IPO, but it's already worth over $2 trillion.Don't let SpaceX's hype distract you from Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) as a potential winner. The emerging SpaceX competitor is doing many things right and just made a very promising acquisition that could boost its growth prospects. I don't think it's a stretch to predict that Rocket Lab stock could help set investors up for life with its returns over the next few decades.The company broke into the rocket launch services market with its Electron rocket, which is capable of putting small satellites into orbit. Rocket Lab is in the late stages of developing Neutron, its next launch platform. Neutron is a reusable rocket capable of larger payloads, putting it in direct competition with SpaceX's Falcon 9, the current industry leader.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen im Minus
An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Dienstag abwärts.