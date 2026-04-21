United Parcel Service Aktie

United Parcel Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068

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21.04.2026 02:15:00

Prediction: Buying United Parcel Service Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) believes that its financial results will turn higher in the second half of 2026. One key reason for this is that its efforts to reposition its business are coming to an end. And finally, the benefits of its investment in the future will begin to show. Buying now, while the stock is still unloved on Wall Street, could help set you up for a lifetime of income.The industrial company's 2026 guidance includes $5.4 billion in dividends. That's the same amount as the company paid out in 2025. In other words, management believes it can continue to support the stock's lofty 6.1% dividend yield. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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