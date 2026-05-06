United Parcel Service Aktie

United Parcel Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068

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06.05.2026 16:15:00

Prediction: Buying United Parcel Service Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) didn't have the best first quarter, with one-time events pushing earnings down to $1.07 per share in 2026 from $1.49 in 2025. Operating margin fell two percentage points. That isn't a particularly inspiring performance for a company in the middle of a multi-year turnaround. However, the company is still calling for the second half to be the inflection point. There was definitely some bad news in the first quarter. But there was also some good news. For example, the company's cost-cutting efforts continue. It is successfully shifting its business mix away from low-margin/high-volume customers and toward more profitable customers. And efforts to modernize the business, despite material upfront costs, are progressing as planned. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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