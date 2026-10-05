Prediction: By the End of 2027, Microsoft Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been rivals for decades, but there's a big gap between them right now in terms of valuation. While they are two of the largest companies in the world, Apple is at a market cap of around $4.9 trillion, while Microsoft is further behind at $3.9 trillion.

The gap is significant right now, as the market is clearly more bullish about Apple and its business than Microsoft. But that could be a big mistake. Here's why I think Microsoft will become the more valuable company by the end of next year, and why it's the better tech stock to buy today.

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