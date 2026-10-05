Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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05.10.2026 16:30:02
Prediction: By the End of 2027, Microsoft Will Be More Valuable Than Apple
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been rivals for decades, but there's a big gap between them right now in terms of valuation. While they are two of the largest companies in the world, Apple is at a market cap of around $4.9 trillion, while Microsoft is further behind at $3.9 trillion.
The gap is significant right now, as the market is clearly more bullish about Apple and its business than Microsoft. But that could be a big mistake. Here's why I think Microsoft will become the more valuable company by the end of next year, and why it's the better tech stock to buy today.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.10.26
|Apple prüft KI-Server mit eigenen Chips - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|27 040,00
|0,75%
|Apple Inc.
|297,00
|0,13%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|27 960,00
|0,50%
|Microsoft Corp.
|469,20
|0,41%