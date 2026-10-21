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21.10.2026 18:15:00

Prediction: Coca-Cola Stock Is Going to Soar After Oct. 27

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been around for a long time -- 140 years -- and is about as familiar as it gets. It's a classic blue chip stock, providing stability, reliable profits, and even a great dividend. Those are traits that investors appreciate, but they're nothing that generates a jaw-dropping moment.

But these are also interesting times -- there are concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) market is developing an unsustainable bubble, and investors may start looking for safe, reliable picks for some safety.

The global beverage giant will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, and I think the stage is set for Coca-Cola to remind investors that there's nothing wrong with bubbles -- as long as they're in carbonated drinks that are loved around the world.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 30 300,00 -0,39% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 84,28 2,13% Coca-Cola Co.
Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,42 -2,29% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

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