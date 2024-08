Prediction: CrowdStrike Stock Can Recover. Here's How.

The last few weeks have easily been the worst in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike 's (NASDAQ: CRWD) history. An software update caused problems across the globe. It grounded flights, sending airlines and travelers scrambling in jam-packed airports to find a fix and make it to their destinations. Hospitals were forced to cancel surgeries, public transit in some cities saw problems, and some financial institutions had online banking affected. Suddenly, CrowdStrike became a primary topic in mainstream news for an extremely negative reason.Investors raced to the exits after the July 19 IT snafu, decimating the stock. As you can see below, it fell more than 40% off a recent high in only a few days.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool