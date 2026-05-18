Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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18.05.2026 10:55:00
Prediction: D-Wave Quantum Stock (QBTS) Will Be Worth This Much by the End of 2026
There is a version of the narrative around D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) that reads like science fiction turned into an investable reality. Then there is the version where investors look at the cold, hard financial profile of the company.Right now, retail investors are trading on the first version of the story. But smart investors should focus on the second, and avoid following the optimistic crowd into D-Wave Quantum.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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