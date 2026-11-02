Boeing Aktie

Boeing ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.11.2026 10:57:00

Prediction: Defense Stocks Like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing Are Set to Soar

Defense stocks have always relied on government spending for their revenue, and that's historically been a good thing. When buying defense stocks, investors trade off strong growth for a reliable, steady stream of income from defense spending. Unfortunately, that relationship has been challenged in recent years by the U.S. Department of Defense push for fixed-price development contracts for increasingly complex defense solutions.

However, based on the latest updates from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), I would argue there's clear evidence of a positive shift in the relationship, and that's great news for the company as well as other defense contractors like RTX (NYSE: RTX) and Boeing (NYSE: BA).

It's hard to understand the impact of these fixed-price development contracts on defense companies, and Boeing's defense business has arguably been the worst hit. To illustrate how problematic these contracts are, here's a look at Boeing's defense business (Boeing Defense, Space & Security, or BDS) earnings in recent years.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu RTX A-S

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boeing Co.

mehr Analysen
07:27 Boeing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.10.26 Boeing Outperform Bernstein Research
28.10.26 Boeing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.26 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.10.26 Boeing Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 154,12 0,39% Boeing Co.
Lockheed Martin Corp. 566,40 -0,63% Lockheed Martin Corp.
RTX A-S 13,25 0,00% RTX A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
09:37 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck, während auch der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen