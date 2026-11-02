Prediction: Defense Stocks Like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing Are Set to Soar

Defense stocks have always relied on government spending for their revenue, and that's historically been a good thing. When buying defense stocks, investors trade off strong growth for a reliable, steady stream of income from defense spending. Unfortunately, that relationship has been challenged in recent years by the U.S. Department of Defense push for fixed-price development contracts for increasingly complex defense solutions.

However, based on the latest updates from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), I would argue there's clear evidence of a positive shift in the relationship, and that's great news for the company as well as other defense contractors like RTX (NYSE: RTX) and Boeing (NYSE: BA).

It's hard to understand the impact of these fixed-price development contracts on defense companies, and Boeing's defense business has arguably been the worst hit. To illustrate how problematic these contracts are, here's a look at Boeing's defense business (Boeing Defense, Space & Security, or BDS) earnings in recent years.

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