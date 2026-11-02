Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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02.11.2026 10:57:00
Prediction: Defense Stocks Like Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing Are Set to Soar
Defense stocks have always relied on government spending for their revenue, and that's historically been a good thing. When buying defense stocks, investors trade off strong growth for a reliable, steady stream of income from defense spending. Unfortunately, that relationship has been challenged in recent years by the U.S. Department of Defense push for fixed-price development contracts for increasingly complex defense solutions.
However, based on the latest updates from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), I would argue there's clear evidence of a positive shift in the relationship, and that's great news for the company as well as other defense contractors like RTX (NYSE: RTX) and Boeing (NYSE: BA).
It's hard to understand the impact of these fixed-price development contracts on defense companies, and Boeing's defense business has arguably been the worst hit. To illustrate how problematic these contracts are, here's a look at Boeing's defense business (Boeing Defense, Space & Security, or BDS) earnings in recent years.
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Nachrichten zu RTX A-S
|
12.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: RTX A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.06.26
|Nvidia: RTX-Spark-Chip soll Markt für Windows-Laptops aufmischen (Spiegel Online)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: RTX A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|07:27
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:27
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:27
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|154,12
|0,39%
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|566,40
|-0,63%
|RTX A-S
|13,25
|0,00%
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