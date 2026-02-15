DigitalOcean Aktie
WKN DE: A2QRZ4 / ISIN: US25402D1028
|
15.02.2026 18:30:00
Prediction: DigitalOcean Stock Is Going to Soar After Feb. 24
Cloud computing platforms give businesses access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital age, from simple data storage to complex software development solutions. But over the last couple of years, cloud providers have also started offering new products and services to help businesses develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI).The cloud industry is dominated by trillion-dollar technology giants like Amazon and Microsoft, but another company called DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) -- which is valued at just $5.7 billion -- is making a real splash. It exclusively serves small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), providing not only cloud services, but an expanding portfolio of AI services, too.DigitalOcean's AI revenue doubled in each of its last five reported quarters, and on Feb. 24, the company will release its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025 (ended Dec. 31). Its stock is already up 27% in 2026, and here's why I think the upcoming report will drive even further gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
