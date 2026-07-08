Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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08.07.2026 14:30:00
Prediction: Eli Lilly Stock Will Hit This Price by the End of 2026
Most coverage of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) focuses on one number: how much weight its drugs help people take off. The question that matters more for the rest of 2026 is a different one. How many people can now access those drugs in the first place? That shift, from a science story to a drug access story, is the reason I think the stock has room to climb before the year is out.In April, the FDA approved Foundayo (orforglipron), the first GLP-1 pill for weight management that a person can take at any time of day with no food or water restrictions. That last detail carries more weight than it seems. Injectable treatments need refrigeration, needles, and a comfort with self-injection that keeps a lot of would-be patients on the sidelines. A daily pill strips away those barriers. Eli Lilly started shipping Foundayo through its own LillyDirect platform within days of approval, with self-pay pricing that starts near $149 a month for the lowest dose. For newer investors, here is why the format is such a big deal. An oral drug is cheaper to make and far simpler to ship at scale than an injection. That means Eli Lilly can serve markets where cold-chain logistics have made injectable versions hard to distribute, including large parts of the world that the current obesity drug boom has barely reached.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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