Prediction: Enterprise Products Partners Will Hit 30 Years of Distribution Growth by Year-End 2028.

Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) well-above-market 6% yield is likely to be the biggest draw for investors. To put that yield into perspective, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) yields around 1%, and the average energy stock yields 2.2%. However, there is a lot more to like about this North American midstream giant as it steadily approaches a 30-year streak of annual distribution increases. Here's why it's likely to hit that mark in 2028.

The most obvious reason why Enterprise is likely to hit 30 annual distribution increases by the end of 2028 is that it is already at 28 years as 2026 comes to a close. However, the really interesting thing here is that the current 28-year streak is basically as long as Enterprise has been publicly traded. So, the master limited partnership (MLP) has a very clear focus on returning value to unitholders via regular distribution growth.

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