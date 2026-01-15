Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
15.01.2026 07:00:00
Prediction: Filings in February Will Show Warren Buffett Made 1 Investment for the Third and Final Time in His Tenure at Berkshire Hathaway
Legendary investor Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) as of Jan. 1, as planned. And with 13-F filings for the fourth quarter of 2025 due on Feb. 14, 45 days after the end of the calendar quarter, I predict they will reveal that Buffett bought vast quantities of silver in the last days of his tenure.Of course, this is speculation, and only on Feb. 14 will we know for sure. But the circumstances around today's silver rally are strikingly similar to Buffett's biggest silver purchase in his long investment career.Buffett himself has explained how he analyzes the value of a non-yielding asset like silver. When you see his years-old explanation, I think you'll also suspect he views silver as a strong buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!