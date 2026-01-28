:be Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

28.01.2026 11:42:00

Prediction: General Motors Will Be a $200 Stock in 2030. Here's Why.

I'm making the seemingly bold prediction that General Motors (NYSE: GM) will reach a $200 stock price by the end of 2030. For this to be an accurate prediction, General Motors' stock would need to rise by 130% from its current level, or by about 18% annually.Based on the company's guidance, General Motors trades for about seven times forward earnings at the current share price of about $87. And this is despite continued strong results from the automaker, massive buybacks that aren't slowing, and continued expected growth in 2026 and 2027 at a minimum. I'd argue that this should be a $200 stock now, but I certainly see a path to getting there within the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
