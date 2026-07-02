GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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02.07.2026 21:44:03
Prediction: Grail Stock Will Skyrocket to $100 in 1 Year
Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL), which was spun off from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in 2024, set a record high of $116.06 on Jan. 22. At the time, its Galleri blood test -- which aims to detect signals from dozens of cancers before any symptoms appear -- seemed like a game changer.But today, Grail's stock trades at about $69. Most of that decline occurred after its largest NHS England trial for Galleri failed to meet its primary endpoint in February. Let's see why that setback doesn't spell doom for Grail -- and why it could still soar to $100 over the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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