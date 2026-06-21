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21.06.2026 10:44:00
Prediction: Here's How Much SpaceX Will Be Worth by the End of 2026
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) (commonly known as SpaceX) could be something of a Rorschach test for investors. Some will look at the stock and see a massive long-term winner. Others view SpaceX as an overpriced, overhyped company destined to eventually fall like a shooting star.After a staggering initial public offering (IPO) and a subsequent surge, it's natural for investors to wonder what's next for SpaceX's stock. The honest answer is that no one knows for sure what will happen. That said, I'll step out on a limb and make a prediction about how much SpaceX stock will be worth by the end of 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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