Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.10.2026 13:30:00
Prediction: Here's What $1,000 Invested in Tesla Stock Will Be Worth in 3 Years
Last week, the world was treated to the remarkable visual of a car driving up a vertical ramp, pausing while upside down, and then flipping in midair and launching itself gently back to the ground using compressed-air thrusters.
The vehicle that did that was the ultra-limited-edition "Rocket" tier of electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) new Roadster, which is currently scheduled to go into production in 2028.
To be fair, Elon Musk's companies have long track records of overpromising and under-delivering, particularly on timelines, and experienced Tesla watchers shouldn't expect this time to be any different. That said, the event highlights why Tesla continues to capture the market's attention, even as its core business segments slow. Let's dig into the pros and cons of the company as an investment, and map out what a $1,000 position opened today might be worth in three years.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,15
|1,27%
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