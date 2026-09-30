Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.09.2026 11:00:00
Prediction: Here's What $300 Invested in SpaceX Could Be Worth in 2030
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) may have hit the public markets less than four months ago. But with a market cap of $1.9 trillion, it is already one of the largest companies in the world -- mainly due to the value it accumulated during the two decades it spent as a private company.
Now, investors will be keen to know if SpaceX can continue creating value during the coming years as it pours capital into its space business while expanding to new opportunities like generative artificial intelligence (AI). Let's dig deeper to decide what a $300 position might be worth by 2030.
Before considering a position in SpaceX stock, investors must come to grips with how expensive the company already is. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 200, the shares are roughly 10 times pricier than the average S&P 500 company. This makes SpaceX even more expensive than other notoriously expensive companies, like electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, which trades at 159 times forward earnings.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Elon Musk klärt auf: Dafür steht das Tesla-Logo wirklich (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|313,05
|0,58%
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