Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.09.2026 03:00:00
Prediction: Here's What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth in 2031
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has had a bumpy takeoff since its IPO. After rocketing higher to $225 per share within days of its $135 initial public offering, the stock fell more than 50% over the following weeks. It now trades around $150 per share, but still exhibits considerable volatility.
In the near term, the stock could face significant pressure as insiders and early investors sell additional shares. Most shares, except those owned by Elon Musk, will unlock by the end of the year, but some will remain locked until next summer. Musk's shares unlock a year after the IPO, but the CEO has said he has no intention of selling any of his stake.
In the long run, the stock price will be determined by the company's ability to generate revenue and profits. And the potential is high. That's why the stock currently garners a price-to-sales ratio close to 100.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|326,50
|2,87%
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