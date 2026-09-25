Archer Aviation Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023
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25.09.2026 02:05:00
Prediction: Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Will Be Worth in 5 Years
As of today, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is trading around $5.60 per share. This means a $10,000 investment would purchase roughly 1,785 shares. How much this position grows in the next five years relies almost exclusively on Archer's ability to execute, and right now, I'm cautiously bullish that the pieces are falling into place for the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company.
First, Archer became the first eVTOL developer to finish the third of four FAA Type Certification phases. The company is targeting a launch of U.S. operations later this year under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. Archer has $1.8 billion in liquidity, giving it a substantial runway to get up and running.
Wall Street analysts believe Archer could reach nearly $11 in a year, which doubles a $10,000 investment in just 12 months. Furthermore, if Archer hits its stated milestones on schedule, a conservative 15% CAGR through 2031 would put shares near $19 five years from now. That means the original $10,000 investment is now about $35,000, or 3.5 times the initial amount.
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