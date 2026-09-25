Archer Aviation Aktie

Archer Aviation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.09.2026 02:05:00

Prediction: Here's What a $10,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Will Be Worth in 5 Years

As of today, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is trading around $5.60 per share. This means a $10,000 investment would purchase roughly 1,785 shares. How much this position grows in the next five years relies almost exclusively on Archer's ability to execute, and right now, I'm cautiously bullish that the pieces are falling into place for the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company.

First, Archer became the first eVTOL developer to finish the third of four FAA Type Certification phases. The company is targeting a launch of U.S. operations later this year under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. Archer has $1.8 billion in liquidity, giving it a substantial runway to get up and running.

Wall Street analysts believe Archer could reach nearly $11 in a year, which doubles a $10,000 investment in just 12 months. Furthermore, if Archer hits its stated milestones on schedule, a conservative 15% CAGR through 2031 would put shares near $19 five years from now. That means the original $10,000 investment is now about $35,000, or 3.5 times the initial amount.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Archer Aviation 4,94 -1,20% Archer Aviation

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:37 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen