Prediction: Here's What a $5,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Will Be Worth in 3 Years

On the surface, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock has been a disappointment this year. The eVTOL stock (electric vertical takeoff and landing) currently trades at about $5 a share, and has traded in the red for most of the year. It closed 2025 at about $7.50 a share; it has spent much of 2026 below $7.

But, honestly, what else should we have expectd? This is a company earning almost zero revenue last year; an aviation hopeful whose aircraft, Midnight, lacked -- and still lacks -- regulatory approval for commercial flights; and a high-flying, speculative stock whose valuation depended on faith, hope, and a whole lot of things going right.

Still, a lot could change in three years. And if Archer executes on its ambitions, I think this stock could gain more than 50% in that time span.

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