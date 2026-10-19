Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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20.10.2026 01:05:00
Prediction: Here's What a $5,000 Investment in Joby Aviation Will Be Worth in 10 Years
Imagine it's 2036. You're standing on a rooftop in the heart of New York City, waiting for a ride to the airport. Suddenly, there's a sound like a giant electric fan overhead, and a small helicopter-like aircraft descends. A few seconds later, you step inside, and the aircraft takes off, flying above the traffic below.
Sound futuristic? Well, if Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has its way, scenes like that could become pretty ordinary over the next 10 years.
That aircraft in the imagined scenario above is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the very aircraft that Joby is developing. And if it can bring eVTOLs into widespread commercial use, then a $5,000 investment in Joby stock today could be worth considerably more in a decade. How much more? Let's take a look.
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