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11.11.2026 12:05:00

Prediction: Here's What the Nasdaq Will Do in the Last 2 Months of 2026

The Nasdaq Composite has had ups and downs this year, but in recent times, the downs have won out. The tech-heavy benchmark fell into correction territory. Why has the index slipped? A variety of elements have represented headwinds this year. Investors have worried about rising inflation and the potential interest rate increases put into place to contain it.

And the biggest concern of all might be regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Investors question whether big tech's spending on new data centers and equipment will be worth the effort -- or if the revenue opportunity will fall short. All of this has put pressure on tech stocks and, therefore, the Nasdaq, in 2026.

On top of this, Democrats, who have been cautious regarding AI, scored majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the U.S. midterm elections last week. This reinforced investors' concerns about regulation and limitations on data center growth.

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