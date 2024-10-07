12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 10:15:00

Prediction: Here's Where Super Micro Computer Is Headed in 2025

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) started this year off with strength. Earnings were soaring, and in the months that followed, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 invited the stock to join. Share performance even topped that of market darling Nvidia. The stock climbed 188% in the first half of the year compared to Nvidia's 149% increase.But times have been tougher for Supermicro in recent weeks. A research firm with a short position in the stock issued a report alleging troubles at the company. Around the same time, in an unrelated move, Supermicro delayed the filing of its 10-K annual report. And more recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department had launched a probe into Supermicro.All of this has weighed heavily on Supermicro, dragging the shares down 25% since the short report in late August. And that has the market wondering what's next for this technology company. My prediction is this is where Supermicro is headed in 2025...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Super Micro Computer Inc 44,81 1,75% Super Micro Computer Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel deutlich nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen