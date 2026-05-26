NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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26.05.2026 14:15:00

Prediction: In 5 Years Investors Will Wish They Had Done This With Nvidia Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a business that truly looks unstoppable these days. Its growth continues to be impressive as it dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Its margins remain strong, and while there are stories of tech companies making their own chips, slowing demand clearly hasn't been a problem for Nvidia.In the past five years, the stock has rallied more than 1,300%, easily making it one of the best growth stocks to own during that stretch. At $5.2 trillion in market cap, it has become the most valuable company in the world. But despite its impressive performance, five years from now, I predict investors will wish they had at least sold some of their position in the tech giant.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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