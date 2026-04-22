Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
22.04.2026 11:45:00
Prediction: Investors Rotating Out of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Made a Costly Mistake. The Nasdaq Proves It.
Over the past three years, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the engine driving the stock market higher. Of course, many stocks across industries also gained, but AI stocks offered the biggest push. And for a good reason: AI has the potential to be the next major game-changing development in the world of technology, and this suggests that companies active in this area could score a big win -- in some cases, as soon as right now, and in many cases, down the road.But in recent weeks, a new trend took shape: Some investors rotated out of AI stocks and into other areas. This happened amid various concerns, some directly related to AI and others related to the overall economic situation. For example, investors questioned whether the AI spending cycle would continue at the current pace or lose momentum. And they also worried about the conflict in Iran and its potential impact on the global economy.This prompted them to shift away from high-growth stocks, such as AI companies, and toward "safer" investments, such as pharma stocks or dividend players. I love the idea of diversification -- and increasing this in a portfolio is very wise, as it can shield that portfolio from the worst in times of trouble. Still, my prediction is that investors rotating out of AI stocks made a costly mistake. And the Nasdaq proves it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
|
23.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nasdaq von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: Nasdaq stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nasdaq von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nasdaq von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nasdaq veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nasdaq von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nasdaq von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nasdaq von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|74,20
|-0,40%