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22.04.2026 11:45:00

Prediction: Investors Rotating Out of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Made a Costly Mistake. The Nasdaq Proves It.

Over the past three years, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the engine driving the stock market higher. Of course, many stocks across industries also gained, but AI stocks offered the biggest push. And for a good reason: AI has the potential to be the next major game-changing development in the world of technology, and this suggests that companies active in this area could score a big win -- in some cases, as soon as right now, and in many cases, down the road.But in recent weeks, a new trend took shape: Some investors rotated out of AI stocks and into other areas. This happened amid various concerns, some directly related to AI and others related to the overall economic situation. For example, investors questioned whether the AI spending cycle would continue at the current pace or lose momentum. And they also worried about the conflict in Iran and its potential impact on the global economy.This prompted them to shift away from high-growth stocks, such as AI companies, and toward "safer" investments, such as pharma stocks or dividend players. I love the idea of diversification -- and increasing this in a portfolio is very wise, as it can shield that portfolio from the worst in times of trouble. Still, my prediction is that investors rotating out of AI stocks made a costly mistake. And the Nasdaq proves it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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