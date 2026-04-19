Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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19.04.2026 22:45:00

Prediction: It's Not Too Late to Buy Broadcom Stock After Another Win for the Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) continues to pile up the wins. Last week, the company extended a deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to help the social media giant develop new custom AI chips. The initial commitment is for 1 gigawatt worth of chips, and the agreement will go through 2029. However, this is expected to be just the start of a multi-generation custom chip roadmap. Given the scope of the deal, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan will also step down from Meta's board and move to an advisory role to help the company with its custom chip roadmap. Meta also just revealed four generations of custom MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) chips, developed with Broadcom's help, last month. The MTIA 300 is already being used for ranking and recommendation training, while the upcoming MTIA 400, 450, and 500 can handle all AI workloads but have been designed specifically with inference in mind. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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