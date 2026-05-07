Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
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07.05.2026 22:00:00
Prediction: It's Not Too Late to Buy Pinterest Stock as Shares Soar
It's been a volatile year for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares. The stock crashed in February after its Q4 earnings report, sending its shares down more than 40% at the start of the year. However, the stock has bounced back, helped by the backing of activist investor Elliott Investment Management, and more recently, a strong Q1 report.Pinterest stock now finds itself down around 12% on the year, as of this writing. Let's dive into Pinterest's first-quarter results and prospects to see why I think it's not too late to buy the social media stock.Last quarter, Pinterest saw its stock get annihilated after it projected that its Q1 revenue would grow by between 11% and 14% to a range of $951 million and $971 million, which was a deceleration from the 14% growth it saw in Q4. That forecast proved to be ultra conservative, however, as its Q1 revenue accelerated to 18% growth to $1 billion. It was its fastest pace of growth since Q4 of 2024. The growth was led by a 24% increase in ad impressions, while ad prices fell by 5%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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