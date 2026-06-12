Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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12.06.2026 20:02:00
Prediction: Joby Aviation Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years -- 1 Key Driver Behind the Rally
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a producer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Aug. 11, 2021. Its stock opened at $10.62 per share, set a record high of $20.39 on Aug. 4, 2025, but now trades at about $9. It initially impressed investors with its progress toward commercial eVTOL flights, but its luster faded amid delays and regulatory challenges. Elevated interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds exacerbated that pressure.With a market cap of $9.2 billion, Joby still looks expensive at 83 times this year's sales. However, I believe one catalyst could drive its stock much higher over the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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