Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are racing to bring electric air taxis to the Middle East. But Joby appears to have the edge in Dubai after the city announced a newly certified vertiport on Nov. 18, which could carry its first paying passenger before Archer launches in Abu Dhabi. Here's what that could mean for both stocks.

Joby's partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gives it a considerable head start in bringing its aircraft to market. Specifically, the company has exclusive rights to operate air taxi services in Dubai under its agreement, positioning it to establish an early foothold in one of the world's most ambitious transportation markets.

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