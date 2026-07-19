Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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19.07.2026 02:00:00
Prediction: Lemonade Stock Will Reach $100 in 2027. Here's Why.
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock isn't having a great year. The insurance technology company's stock is down 7% year-to-date after skyrocketing 341% between 2024 and 2025. But I think it could reach $100 next year, implying a 40% increase from today's price. Here's why.When Lemonade opened its virtual doors just about a decade ago, it set out to create a different kind of insurance company. The two main ways it differentiates itself are its digital foundation and its status as a certified B-Corp, which means it has a social mission. It allows customers to donate some of their funds to nonprofits through its "giveback" program.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.01.26