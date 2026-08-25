Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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25.08.2026 10:49:00

Prediction: Marvell Technology Stock Could Go Parabolic After Its Next Custom Chip Deal. Here's Why.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has recently moved into the same tier as Nvidia and Broadcom in artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, but it has done so from a different angle. It is no longer a niche networking name; it is becoming a custom chip partner for the biggest cloud players, which is why I think the stock could go parabolic on its next major deal. Marvell's core bet is simple. Hyperscalers no longer want only off-the-shelf GPUs. They want their own accelerators tuned to their models, power budgets, and data center layouts. Marvell designs those bespoke chips, the XPUs that sit at the heart of proprietary AI systems, and then wraps them with optical interconnects and switches that move data between thousands of accelerators. When a cloud provider decides it wants its own silicon instead of renting standard GPUs, Marvell is one of the companies that turns that decision into working hardware. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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