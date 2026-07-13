MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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13.07.2026 14:53:00
Prediction: MercadoLibre Will Join Amazon, Walmart, and Costco in the $50 Billion Revenue Club by 2027
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a hot tech stock you may not have heard of if you don't live in Latin America. It's the largest e-commerce company in the region, but it's still much smaller than retail giants Amazon, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale.However, it's growing much faster than all of these stocks, and it could join them as a $50 billion revenue stock by next year. Here's how.MercadoLibre's main business is e-commerce, which accounts for slightly more than half of total revenue. In that way, it's a different model from the other retailers, which are more of a pure-play retail model. Even Amazon, which has a cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an advertising business, and several other segments, relies on e-commerce for more than 60% of its total revenue. When you include the ad business as part of e-commerce, as MercadoLibre does, it's more than 70%Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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