12.10.2024 13:53:00
Prediction: Meta Platforms Will Be Worth More Than Alphabet and Amazon by 2026
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just hit an all-time high, surpassing $1.5 trillion in market value for the first time. The stock is up 66% in 2024 and 387% since the start of 2023. Meta is now the sixth-most-valuable U.S. company -- immediately trailing Amazon and Alphabet, which have market caps of $1.96 trillion and $2.06 trillion, respectively.Here's why Meta could be worth more than either of those companies by 2026, and why the growth stock is still worth buying now despite its epic run-up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
