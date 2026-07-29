Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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29.07.2026 17:34:54
Prediction: Meta Stock Will Pop After Q2 Earnings. 3 Reasons Why
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is due to report earnings after the market closes today, July 29. The stock has been under pressure lately, falling nine sessions in a row, indicating skepticism about the company's capital expenditure plans, which tracks with a sell-off in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock after that company reported negative free cash flow for the first time ever last week.However, I think Meta is poised to pop after the earnings report. Here are three reasons why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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