Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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18.05.2026 13:28:00
Prediction: Meta Stock Will Reach $1,000 Per Share By the End of 2026
Currently, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has a stock price of about $620 per share. However, by the end of 2026, I think it could be worth more than $1,000.That's a bold call and would require Meta to set a new all-time high, but I think it can do it. In my opinion, it is the most unloved artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler, and its stock looks like a true bargain. If any one of management's major AI investments pans out, the business could boom, resulting in huge growth.I think there's a better shot at Meta achieving this than the market gives it credit for, which creates a potentially huge investment opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|522,70
|-1,13%
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