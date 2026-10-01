Prediction: Meta Stock's Rebound Will Continue as Its AI Infrastructure Spending Starts Paying Off in New Revenue Streams

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stock has emerged from its slumber, but I think the best days are still ahead of it as its AI infrastructure spending begins to pay off with new revenue streams. The stock has spent much of the past year down from its summer 2025 highs, but recently climbed back to breakeven year-over-year thanks to a strong rebound since mid-August, when it traded below $550.

The stock really broke out following the debut of its Muse AI agents. Over the past couple of years, Meta has invested heavily in AI, both through significant infrastructure capital expenditures and by poaching top AI talent from other companies, promising to become a leader in what it calls "personal superintelligence." However, given how Meta spent tens of billions of dollars on its metaverse ambitions and came away with essentially nothing to show for it, investors have been skeptical about the social media company's increasing AI-related capex.

That all changed with the launch of Meta Platforms' Muse AI agent, which introduced an intriguing product that could open up multiple new revenue streams. Muse AI agents can independently perform a wide array of multistep tasks for users starting from simple initial instructions, including making appointments and reservations, planning and booking trips, shopping, writing emails, creating budgets, and even negotiating with companies to lower bills. The agents are free to use, and Meta won't share the data with its ad systems. However, the company can monetize the agents in a couple of ways.

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